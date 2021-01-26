Pryon launches natural language processing (NLP) platform

Pryon, an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on enterprise knowledge, launched an automated natural language processing (NLP) platform that allows companies to add no-code AI capabilities to initiatives without professional services or special skills. Pryon’s ease of use allows teams to quickly prototype and deploy NLP projects without significant upfront commitments or planning cycles. This release of Pryon’s AI platform provides NLP that reads, organizes, and retrieves information. It can process repositories of documents, communications, intranet content, transcripts, and web pages in minutes. It then delivers results to natural language questions through text or voice interactions in an instant.

Today’s AI assistants and chatbots can only respond to a limited set of requests. In addition, search results require too much work by users to find relevant information. Pryon’s AI enables both a better understanding of requests as well as more accurate responses. With Pryon, companies can easily and quickly extend existing assistants and chatbots to answer millions of questions. They can also enhance search capabilities to deliver results from inside source documents along with additional context. Pryon’s fully automated NLP platform is now available as a cloud-based offering for enterprise customers.

