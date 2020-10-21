Episerver completes acquisition of Optimizely

Episerver announced that it has completed its acquisition of Optimizely. The combined company enables customers to do more testing, in more places, with greater ease. With the combination of creation and optimization, companies can now experiment on every customer touchpoint, from product development and content to digital experience and customer support, along with their go-to-market strategy and related business logic. Episerver‘s expanded portfolio helps digital teams be more intentional in their customer engagements as well as more agile in adapting to changing behaviors and markets. As part of Episerver, the Optimizely progressive delivery and experimentation platform continues to support customers as a standalone solution, and will also be available as part of Episerver offerings starting immediately.

https://www.episerver.com/campaign/optimizely