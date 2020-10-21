Sensory unveils VoiceHub portal

Sensory unveiled VoiceHub, an online portal that enables developers to quickly create wake word models and voice control command sets for prototyping and proof-of-concept purposes. VoiceHub allows users to select languages and model sizes through drop down menus. Sensory’s VoiceHub provides developers with free tools to immediately create custom wake words and voice command sets for their applications. These projects take just moments to put together and some models are trained and downloadable within an hour of submitting them. VoiceHub outputs wake word and voice command set models, compatible with a companion Android application for quick prototyping, or as code for specific target DSPs for more advanced proof-of-concept testing. The tools allow developers to create wake word models, either custom branded or based on today’s most popular voice assistant platforms, and command set models targeting a desired memory footprint. This makes it suitable for all applications, ranging from ultra-low power, resource limited wearables to high-power, high-performance appliances on the edge.

Based on Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree technology, VoiceHub supports numerous languages for testing voice control across global product lines. Since VoiceHub trains voice models similarly to TrulyHandsfree, the wake word and voice control models created in VoiceHub are accurate and in most cases suitable for mass production. VoiceHub users can expect a steady stream of updates and new features, including support for more languages, expanded DSP platform support, and the ability to quickly develop large vocabulary natural language models. At launch, the platform supports DSP platforms from: Ambiq, Analog Devices, Cirrus, Cypress, DSPG, Foretmedia, Knowles, Motorola, NXP, Qualcomm, Renesas, ST Micro and TI.

https://www.sensory.com/voicehub