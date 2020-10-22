Hyland completes acquisition of Alfresco

Hyland announced it has completed its acquisition of Alfresco, a content services platform and solutions provider. The acquisition expands Hyland’s global footprint with additional customers, partners and employees with industry experience. The addition of Alfresco‘s solutions augments Hyland’s range of content services offerings and provides new opportunities to engage with the open-source community for product innovation. Future Alfresco versions will enable customers to seamlessly leverage other areas of the Hyland portfolio. These include Hyland Experience Platform (HxP) — the recently launched cloud-based platform — and newly developed HxP components, such as Hyland Experience Capture.

https://www.hyland.com/en