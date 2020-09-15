Alfresco announces updated Content Connector for Salesforce

Alfresco Software announced the immediate availability of its newest Alfresco Content Connector for Salesforce, a collaboration and integration tool that incorporates the capabilities of Alfresco Content Services within salesforce.com. The connector provides unified search, more efficient collaboration and automated processes, all of which increases user productivity and enables an organization’s important information to flow more efficiently to the right person.

Alfresco developed an innovative ‘Recommended Content’ feature within its Content Connector for Salesforce that automatically serves up relevant, curated information for the salesperson. This latest version of Alfresco’s Content Connector for Salesforce, comprises several new features including seamless Single Sign On (SSO) that allows users, who are already signed into Salesforce, to directly access Alfresco Content Services. Other features include powerful search, support for standard and custom Salesforce objects, compatibility with Classic and Lightning experiences, and synchronization of Salesforce record properties to the Alfresco repository.

