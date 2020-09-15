Nuance and Microsoft announce the integration of Dragon Ambient eXperience and Microsoft Teams for virtual telehealth

Nuance Communications Inc. and Microsoft Corp. announced Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), an ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution, is now integrated into Microsoft Teams to broadly scale virtual consults aimed at increasing physician wellness and providing better patient health outcomes. As a Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare partner and part of a broader partnership between the two companies, the integration enables physicians to activate Nuance DAX from within their Microsoft Teams workflows, so they can focus on the patient while the AI securely captures the details of the virtual visit in context — creating clinical documentation that writes itself. This telehealth workflow solution built on Microsoft Teams:

Synthesizes physician-patient conversations during virtual visits through Microsoft Teams, allowing physicians to remain focused on the patient instead of taking notes on the computer.

Incorporates patient data securely with contextual information from the electronic health record (EHR) to auto-populate a complete and accurate clinical note for physicians to review directly within the patient’s medical record. The physician always remains in control.

https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/ambient-clinical-intelligence.html