CEVA and Fluent.ai partner on multilingual speech understanding solutions for edge devices

CEVA, Inc., licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and Fluent.ai, a provider of on-device, small footprint and multilingual speech understanding solutions, announced that the companies have partnered to offer ultra-low power speech-to-intent solutions for intelligent edge devices. Fluent.ai’s suite of speech-to-intent technologies has been ported and optimized for CEVA’s low power audio and sensor hub DSPs, providing a high performance solution for OEMs and ODMs looking to integrate intelligent voice activation and control into their wearables, consumer devices and IoT products. Fluent.ai provides embedded, noise robust and multilingual speech understanding solutions capable of running offline on small footprint and low power devices. Fluent.ai technology can support any language and accent, enabling users to speak to their devices in their native language, naturally, and without sacrificing their privacy. CEVA’s audio and sensor hub DSPs, including the CEVA-X2, CEVA-BX1, CEVA-BX2 and SensPro family, enable the full suite of speech-to-intent technologies to run in always-on mode.

