Umbraco simplifies website creation and content management for non-developers

Umbraco announce Umbraco Uno, a one-stop web platform based on the open source Umbraco content management system (CMS). Umbraco Uno simplifies the increasingly complex CMS space to enable non-technical marketers and creative agencies to easily build and maintain customized websites without designers or developers who are increasingly difficult and expensive to hire. Umbraco Uno is the latest offering in the Umbraco family, which also includes Umbraco CMS, Umbraco Cloud and Umbraco Heartcore. Umbraco Uno ships with the editor-friendly features the fully functional Umbraco CMS offers, including additional widgets with block editing and a selection of themes that can be customized without coding. Umbraco Uno enables marketers to:

Customize the design look, feel and vision, with pre-made content widgets and easy-to-manage settings

Add, update, copy, delete, schedule and preview content, including moving back and forth between different parts of the website

Support SEO needs, customizable Social Cards and automatic scaling for multi-device looks

Integrate best-of-breed third-party applications such as customer relationship management (CRM) and e-commerce

Build prototypes to rapidly test campaign sites or landing pages to see how they would perform live.

In addition, as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Umbraco Uno handles the web hosting and updates, ensures the site is secure, and offers services and support for those needing more help, including in-edit experience for improved onboarding. Umbraco Uno is available in four scalable options: starter, standard, professional and enterprise.

https://umbraco.com/products/umbraco-uno/