Alfresco announces new Alfresco Content Connector for SAP

Alfresco Software announced the immediate availability of Alfresco Content Connector for SAP, a collaboration and integration tool that can connect up to 100 different SAP systems or content repositories to Alfresco Digital Business Platform or Alfresco Cloud, and enable users to share their SAP-stored, important information easily. Additionally, by offloading their unstructured content (e.g., invoices, employee documents, technical drawings, image files etc.) from SAP to Alfresco, organizations can benefit from savings in storage costs. Users can take advantage of these capabilities without leaving the applications with which they are familiar, easing user adoption. SAP certification provides Alfresco customers with fully-certified, native integration with line-of-business SAP applications and ensures that Alfresco Digital Business Platform or Alfresco Cloud can be used seamlessly with SAP ERP (ECC6) and SAP S/4 HANA on either traditional relational database management systems (RDBMSs) or the SAP HANA database. On the front end, a number of SAP technologies are supported including SAP GUI, SAP WebGUI and SAP Fiori.

