Kentico Kontent unveils major product updates

Companies are moving online and shifting to remote work and teams are required to communicate and collaborate on content virtually. To help ensure smooth and speedy content production, Kentico has introduced several product improvements to its Kentico Kontent headless CMS, including a web-specific add-on called Web Spotlight and a new Collections feature that helps large companies organize and unify their content. In addition, Kontent has announced their new, free virtual event, Kontent Horizons, that will take place on November 17-19 and is inviting those who want to learn more about headless content management or share their experience with others.

Another improvement released in September, Collections, enables enterprises to manage all their content in a single repository, freeing it to be shared across departments, teams, websites, and channels without losing control. Moving all content into a single repository maximizes consistency while catering specific messages for regional markets and business divisions. Moreover, since every piece of content is assigned to a collection, customers can easily create an internal structure for their projects.

