WisdomAI and Teradata partner

WisdomAI announced its Agentic Analytics platform is now embedded natively in Teradata’s new agentic coworker for enterprise data work, Tera, available within Teradata’s Autonomous Knowledge Platform in the fall of 2026. The integration brings WisdomAI’s deterministic agentic analytics platform to Teradata’s enterprise customers, letting business users talk to their data in natural language, build live apps from a single prompt, and deploy proactive AI agents that monitor KPIs, surface root causes, and drive the next action across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data alike.

WisdomAI was built for the architecture enterprises run: data that lives in many places, under many controls, and rarely moves. Its architecture reasons across structured warehouses, semi-structured logs, and unstructured documents in a single query without copying, re-pipelining, or exposing data to external models. Inside Tera, WisdomAI executes queries directly on Teradata’s governed data foundation, with security, lineage, and access controls intact, making agentic BI viable on regulated, high-performance workloads off-limits to AI-driven analytics.

The integration also brings WisdomAI together with Tera Context Engine, which gives agents governed business context including industry data models, canonical metrics, business logic, lineage, and policies. Pre-curated definitions and semantic context allow more work to move from probabilistic reasoning to deterministic execution.

https://www.wisdom.ai/partners/teradata ■ https://www.teradata.com