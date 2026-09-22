The launch brings together TDL’s healthcare expertise, specialist delivery teams and technology capabilities designed for managed care organizations, hospitals, health systems and other healthcare stakeholders. TDL Healthcare supports organizations managing complex multilingual content, including patient and member communications, annual enrollment materials, accessibility formats and regulated documentation.

TDL Healthcare provides translation and localization, interpreting, accessibility services, multilingual content production and AI-enabled language workflows. Services are supported by TDL’s STREAM platform and delivered through a quality and security framework that includes ISO 17100, ISO 18587, ISO 27001 and HITRUST certifications.

The business will also help healthcare organizations evaluate and adopt language AI responsibly. Through Managed AI by TDL, customers can identify suitable use cases, implement AI-enabled workflows and maintain oversight of quality, compliance and operational risk.

https://tdl-healthcare.com/