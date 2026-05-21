Uniform updates Scout DXP for humans and agents

Uniform, an agentic digital experience platform (DXP), announced a significant upgrade to its agentic AI, Scout. The release reflects a broader investment in what Uniform calls “dual-audience composition”: serving both the humans visiting a website and the AI agents acting on their behalf.

Uniform’s orchestration layer composes content, data, and commerce from across the technology stack and exposes it through surfaces both audiences can use: visual editing and personalization for human experiences, structured content models and MCP endpoints for agent consumption.

Five capabilities anchor the upgrade, each designed for a single operator to serve both human visitors and the AI agents:

Skills. Teams encode the brand voice, design system, audit criteria, and editorial standards as reusable instructions for Scout to follow automatically.

Third-party MCP server connectivity. Scout connects to any tool exposing a Model Context Protocol server, from Linear to Slack to analytics platforms.

Vector search across every entry, composition, and component. Natural language queries surface content by meaning, not keywords.

Expedited bulk operations. Describe a pattern in natural language, and Scout executes it across the entire content base in a single operation.

Autonomous mode and review mode. Every Scout action can run directly from the prompt or require approval.

https://www.uniform.dev