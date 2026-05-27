Snowflake to acquire Natoma

Snowflake, an AI Data Cloud company, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Natoma, an enterprise Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform for AI agents. Snowflake will establish a natively integrated governance and identity layer for AI agents and MCP tool access, making it easier to securely connect and manage how AI systems interact with their enterprise applications, databases, APIs and tools. By extending governance to AI-driven workflows, Snowflake makes it easier for companies to safely manage not just their data, but also the actions AI agents take across business workflows.

With this acquisition, Snowflake customers will be able to securely connect Cortex Agents, Snowflake Intelligence, Cortex Code and other AI platforms to enterprise systems across SaaS applications, cloud environments, VPCs and on-prem infrastructure through a verified library of MCP servers. Natoma provides the control and governance fabric for these connections, helping enterprises manage how AI agents discover, access and act across systems with trust, visibility, identity-aware authorization, policies and auditability built in.

Enables users to correlate and enrich trusted business data in Snowflake with context from Slack, email, CRM, Jira, internal APIs, databases and applications, enabling Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code to deliver actionable outcomes with enterprise-grade security, governance and control.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-announces-intent-to-acquire-natoma-providing-secure-connectivity-for-the-agentic-enterprise ■ https://natoma.ai