Krisp launches real-time Voice Translation SDK

Krisp announced the launch of its Voice Translation SDK, enabling CX platform developers to embed real-time multilingual voice-to-voice translation into live customer conversations. The technology has been live in production CX environments since 2025 as part of Krisp’s Call Center AI platform, operating in customer conversations globally before its SDK release.

Real-time voice translation must operate on continuous audio streams where latency, accuracy and conversational flow are tightly linked. Systems must recognize diverse accents, perform reliably in noisy environments and preserve natural turn-taking.

Krisp’s Voice Translation SDK is engineered to balance these competing constraints in live, two-way conversations. It supports any combination of over 60 languages and is optimized for synchronous interactions where clarity and conversational continuity are critical. This enables multilingual interactions within live conversations without requiring human interpreters.

The SDK is available for Windows, macOS and Web developers, allowing integration into both native and browser-based applications. To improve performance in real-world conditions, Krisp applies local Noise Cancellation before audio is processed in the cloud, isolating the primary speaker and improving recognition accuracy. The SDK also supports custom vocabulary and domain-specific dictionaries, enabling teams to enforce terminology and maintain consistency across professional environments.

https://krisp.ai/blog/real-time-voice-translation-sdk/