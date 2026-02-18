Dataiku launches 575 Lab, its new open source initiative for responsible AI

As AI moves from pilots to business-critical deployment, the issue is no longer access. It’s trust. Open source tools support that trust by keeping core components inspectable and standardizable, enabling stronger oversight across modern AI systems. Today, Dataiku announced the launch of the 575 Lab, Dataiku’s Open Source Office. The 575 Lab will release two new open-source toolkits designed to help enterprises make AI systems more transparent, governable, and fit for real-world use.

The 575 Lab will focus on delivering deployable tools that strengthen explainability, privacy, and governance across modern AI and agentic systems. The two initial open-source projects will be:

that will help teams trace and understand decision-making across multi-step agent workflows, making agent decisions transparent for data scientists, compliance teams, and end users. Privacy-Preserving Proxies that will enable safer use of closed-source models by protecting sensitive data end-to-end, and that teams will be able to run locally.

Both projects will be designed to support responsible enterprise AI, with a focus on reliability, security, transparency, and explainability.

The 575 Lab is now available to the community of AI specialists, data scientists, and developers responsible for creating, deploying, and scaling AI agents and applications.

https://www.dataiku.com/press-releases/dataiku-launches-575-lab/