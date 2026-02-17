Graphwise announced the immediate availability of GraphRAG

Graphwise announced the availability of Graphwise GraphRAG, a low-code AI-workflow engine designed to turn “Python prototypes” into production-grade systems instantly. It is based on a trusted semantic layer that reduces hallucinations and delivers precise and verifiable answers. GraphRAG unites LLMs, enterprise data, structured knowledge, and multiple search methods to deliver transparent, verifiable, enterprise-ready answers. Unlike standard RAG that “flattens” data into chunks leading to lost relationships and hallucinations, GraphRAG treats the knowledge graph as a trusted semantic backbone, ensuring AI responses are grounded in verifiable enterprise facts and complex relationships. Graphwise bridges the gap between complex enterprise data and functional AI agents. Features include:

Low-Code Visual Engine democratizes AI, enabling subject matter experts to adjust AI logic visually.

democratizes AI, enabling subject matter experts to adjust AI logic visually. Out-of-the-Box Templates provide guardrails and support query expansion that deliver the fastest time-to-value.

provide guardrails and support query expansion that deliver the fastest time-to-value. Semantic Metadata Control Plane eliminates hallucinations and improves AI accuracy. AI responses are grounded in an organization’s “enterprise truth,” reducing risk.

eliminates hallucinations and improves AI accuracy. AI responses are grounded in an organization’s “enterprise truth,” reducing risk. Explainability and Provenance Panels support regulatory compliance. Built-in traceability affords transparency into how an AI response was produced.

support regulatory compliance. Built-in traceability affords transparency into how an AI response was produced. Visual Debugging and Monitoring reduce maintenance costs by eliminating black box code.

reduce maintenance costs by eliminating black box code. SKOS-style Concept Enrichment harnesses domain-specific intelligence. This means AI understands company specific jargon, acronyms, and synonyms out-of-the-box.

