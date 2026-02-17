Graphwise announced the availability of Graphwise GraphRAG, a low-code AI-workflow engine designed to turn “Python prototypes” into production-grade systems instantly. It is based on a trusted semantic layer that reduces hallucinations and delivers precise and verifiable answers. GraphRAG unites LLMs, enterprise data, structured knowledge, and multiple search methods to deliver transparent, verifiable, enterprise-ready answers. Unlike standard RAG that “flattens” data into chunks leading to lost relationships and hallucinations, GraphRAG treats the knowledge graph as a trusted semantic backbone, ensuring AI responses are grounded in verifiable enterprise facts and complex relationships. Graphwise bridges the gap between complex enterprise data and functional AI agents. Features include:
- Low-Code Visual Engine democratizes AI, enabling subject matter experts to adjust AI logic visually.
- Out-of-the-Box Templates provide guardrails and support query expansion that deliver the fastest time-to-value.
- Semantic Metadata Control Plane eliminates hallucinations and improves AI accuracy. AI responses are grounded in an organization’s “enterprise truth,” reducing risk.
- Explainability and Provenance Panels support regulatory compliance. Built-in traceability affords transparency into how an AI response was produced.
- Visual Debugging and Monitoring reduce maintenance costs by eliminating black box code.
- SKOS-style Concept Enrichment harnesses domain-specific intelligence. This means AI understands company specific jargon, acronyms, and synonyms out-of-the-box.
