300-node clusters now supported in CockroachDB

As AI-driven and agentic applications push data platforms into new territory, data architects are increasingly forced to choose between correctness, simplicity, and scale. To remove that tradeoff we’re announcing support for 300-node clusters with 2.2M tpmC and 1.2PB of data in CockroachDB v25.4.4 and beyond. Also, On CockroachDB Cloud, we’re announcing support for 64 vCPU per node. All customers will be able to self-serve and select these larger instance types if desired.

Highlights include:

~610K QPS, which when compared to PUA on a 9-node cluster with 17K QPS shows that CockroachDB near linearly scales with the size of the cluster.

Compared to a previous run on 25.2, a run with the same amount of imported data on 25.4 took 30% less storage space than the previous run and enhanced compression.

Imports for this run on 25.4 were 2× faster compared to 25.1, for migrations to CockroachDB.

ADD COLUMN across 120 B rows completed without regression.

330TB backup and 6 concurrent changefeeds completed in 2 hours and 40 min with no impact on foreground traffic.

https://www.cockroachlabs.com/blog/300-node-clusters-supported-cockroachdb