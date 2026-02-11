Gilbane Advisor 2-11-26 — multi-agent architectures, SaaS & CaaS

Opinion / Analysis

Designing effective multi-agent architectures

From models to systems

“… the winners in the agentic era won’t be those with the smartest instructions but the ones who build the most resilient collaboration structures. Agentic performance is an architectural outcome, not a prompting problem.”

Excellent advice from Nicole Königstein on how to get there. (8 min)

https://www.oreilly.com/radar/designing-effective-multi-agent-architectures

The SaaS moats are crumbling, but the opportunity is bigger

Context-as-a-Service (CaaS) and the future of domain-specific software platforms

An important read from Scott Brinker for all, not just marketers :). (8 min)

https://newsletter.chiefmartec.com/p/the-saas-moats-are-crumbling-but-the-opportunity-is-bigger

More Reading

Content Technology News

Snowflake makes enterprise data AI-ready with Snowflake Postgres

The database now runs natively in the AI Data Cloud so enterprises can consolidate their transactional, analytical, and AI use cases onto a single, secure platform.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-makes-enterprise-data-ai-ready-with-snowflake-postgres-and-advanced-innovations-for-open-data-interoperability/

Elastic adds high-precision multilingual reranking to Elastic Inference Service

Two Jina reranker models and new Elastic Inference Service deliver low-latency, production-ready relevance for hybrid search and RAG workloads.

https://ir.elastic.co/news/news-details/2026/Elastic-Adds-High-Precision-Multilingual-Reranking-to-Elastic-Inference-Service-with-Jina-Models/default.aspx

Upland announces BA Insight Platform with integrated AI search experiences for enterprises

The new capabilities and enhancements are designed to make search experiences smarter, faster, and more insightful across complex enterprises.

https://investor.uplandsoftware.com/news/news-details/2026/New-Upland-BA-Insight-Platform-Delivers-Integrated-AI-Search-Experiences-for-Enterprises/default.aspx

DeepL launches voice API for real-time speech transcription and translation for instant multilingual communication

Developers can integrate real-time voice transcription and translation capabilities into their applications, significantly enhancing multilingual support for businesses.

https://www.deepl.com/en/press-release/deepl_launches_voice_api_for_real_time_speech_transcription_and_translation

