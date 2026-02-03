Snowflake makes enterprise data AI-ready with Snowflake Postgres

Snowflake, an AI Data Cloud company, announced advancements that make data AI-ready by design, allowing enterprises to rely on data that is continuously available, usable, and governed as AI transitions from experimentation into production systems. With new enhancements to Snowflake Postgres, the database now runs natively in the AI Data Cloud so enterprises can consolidate their transactional, analytical, and AI use cases onto a single, secure platform. To help ensure AI systems are trusted at enterprise scale, Snowflake is embedding enhanced interoperability, governance, and resilience features into its platform.

Powered by pg_lake, a set of PostgreSQL extensions that allow Postgres to easily work within an organization’s open and interoperable lakehouse grounded in Apache Iceberg, enterprises can leverage Snowflake Postgres to directly query, manage, and write to Apache Iceberg tables using standard SQL. This capability is delivered within a Postgres environment, so enterprises can eliminate data movement between transactional and analytical systems.

Enterprises need data that remains open, governed, and resilient as it flows across engines, formats, and environments. Snowflake is expanding how customers access, share, and govern their data. Open Format Data Sharing extends Snowflake’s zero-ETL sharing model to include formats such as Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake.

https://www.snowflake.com/en/news/press-releases/snowflake-makes-enterprise-data-ai-ready-with-snowflake-postgres-and-advanced-innovations-for-open-data-interoperability