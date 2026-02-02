DeepL launches voice API for real-time speech transcription and translation for instant multilingual communication

DeepL, a global AI product and research company, announced the general availability of DeepL Voice API. Developers can now integrate real-time voice transcription and translation capabilities into their applications, enhancing multilingual support for businesses.

The DeepL Voice API allows businesses to stream audio and receive transcriptions in the source language, along with translations into up to five target languages. The API provides a seamless experience, so language barriers do not hinder effective communication.

The DeepL API enables:

Hire for expertise, not language coverage DeepL Voice API lets contact centers staff agents who understand the customer issue and the business context, even when they do not speak the customer’s language.

Expand talent pools while managing costs By reducing the need for language specific staffing, teams can centralize or distribute support more flexibly, which can lower operating costs and improve coverage planning.

Provide reliable coverage in urgent moments Real time translation helps teams maintain service levels during nights, weekends, and holidays, when fewer specialized language agents are available.

Two way understanding, not just text on screen Agents can follow the conversation through live translated audio, alongside on screen transcription and translation, so they can respond naturally and confidently in the moment.

