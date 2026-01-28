Gilbane Advisor 1-28-26 — Reusing content, AI bot swarms

This week we feature articles from Michael Andrews, and Daniel Thilo, Jonas R. Kunst, & Gary Marcus.

Additional reading comes from Stephen O’Grady, Bob Ducharme, and Thomas Claburn.

News comes from Verndale, MongoDB, Box, and Algolia & Microsoft.

Our next issue will be published on 2/11/26

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Reusing ever-changing content in the AI era

“This post examines how the concept of reusing content is changing with the rise of LLMs. I’ll argue that these changes will necessitate a rethinking of practices such as content models and content structuring.”

A must-read for anyone involved in content management from Michael Andrews. (18 min)

https://storyneedle.com/reusing-ever-changing-content-in-the-ai-era/

AI bot swarms threaten to undermine democracy

When AI can fake majorities, democracy slips away

“Automated bots that purvey disinformation have been a problem since the early days of social media … But as we outline in the new article in Science we foresee something worse: swarms of AI bots acting together in concert. The unique danger of a swarm is that it acts less like a megaphone and more like a coordinated social organism.”

This obviously timely essay by Daniel Thilo, Jonas R. Kunst, & Gary Marcus explains and suggests strategies for mitigation. Link to Science article included. (5 min)

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/ai-bot-swarms-threaten-to-undermine

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

Verndale acquires Product Experience Division of Amp

The acquisition strengthens Verndale’s ability to support the full lifecycle of digital experience, from ideation and UX through engineering, activation, and ongoing product management.

https://www.verndale.com/about-us/news/verndale-acquires-product-experience-division-of-amp

MongoDB expands MongoDB for startups

MongoDB for Startups creates a simple, opt-in experience designed to help founders scale without assembling and maintaining disparate technologies.

https://www.mongodb.com/press/mongodb-for-startups-expands-to-give-founders-a-faster-and-smarter-start-from-day-one

Box announces general availability of Box Extract

Using AI models, Box Extract enables enterprises to automate content-driven workflows, accelerate decision-making, and unlock insights from unstructured content.

https://blog.box.com/introducing-box-extract-get-actionable-data-enterprise-content-scale

Algolia and Microsoft collaborate on retail experiences

Collaboration gives retailers fresher visibility, increased discoverability, and new influence across AI-powered shopping channels.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-drive-real-time-product-data-to-shopping-experiences

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.

Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact