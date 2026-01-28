This week we feature articles from Michael Andrews, and Daniel Thilo, Jonas R. Kunst, & Gary Marcus.
Additional reading comes from Stephen O’Grady, Bob Ducharme, and Thomas Claburn.
News comes from Verndale, MongoDB, Box, and Algolia & Microsoft.
Our next issue will be published on 2/11/26
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Reusing ever-changing content in the AI era
“This post examines how the concept of reusing content is changing with the rise of LLMs. I’ll argue that these changes will necessitate a rethinking of practices such as content models and content structuring.”
A must-read for anyone involved in content management from Michael Andrews. (18 min)
https://storyneedle.com/reusing-ever-changing-content-in-the-ai-era/
AI bot swarms threaten to undermine democracy
When AI can fake majorities, democracy slips away
“Automated bots that purvey disinformation have been a problem since the early days of social media … But as we outline in the new article in Science we foresee something worse: swarms of AI bots acting together in concert. The unique danger of a swarm is that it acts less like a megaphone and more like a coordinated social organism.”
This obviously timely essay by Daniel Thilo, Jonas R. Kunst, & Gary Marcus explains and suggests strategies for mitigation. Link to Science article included. (5 min)
https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/ai-bot-swarms-threaten-to-undermine
More Reading
- A management problem… The blood dimmed tide of agents via RedMonk
- The best way to talk about AI: don’t say ‘AI’ so much; say what you really mean with a great Venn diagram. via Bob Ducharme blog
- Punishing knowledge graph theft… Researchers poison stolen data to make AI systems return wrong results via The Register
- Cowork: Claude Code for the rest of your work via Claude Blog
Content Technology News
Verndale acquires Product Experience Division of Amp
The acquisition strengthens Verndale’s ability to support the full lifecycle of digital experience, from ideation and UX through engineering, activation, and ongoing product management.
https://www.verndale.com/about-us/news/verndale-acquires-product-experience-division-of-amp
MongoDB expands MongoDB for startups
MongoDB for Startups creates a simple, opt-in experience designed to help founders scale without assembling and maintaining disparate technologies.
https://www.mongodb.com/press/mongodb-for-startups-expands-to-give-founders-a-faster-and-smarter-start-from-day-one
Box announces general availability of Box Extract
Using AI models, Box Extract enables enterprises to automate content-driven workflows, accelerate decision-making, and unlock insights from unstructured content.
https://blog.box.com/introducing-box-extract-get-actionable-data-enterprise-content-scale
Algolia and Microsoft collaborate on retail experiences
Collaboration gives retailers fresher visibility, increased discoverability, and new influence across AI-powered shopping channels.
https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-collaborates-with-microsoft-to-drive-real-time-product-data-to-shopping-experiences
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.
Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact