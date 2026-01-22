Verndale acquires the Product Experience Division of Amp

Verndale, a digital experience and technology company, today announced the acquisition of the Product Experience Division of Amp, from Advantage Solutions. They will operate as Verndale as part of the acquisition.



The move is to Verndale’s position as a modern growth partner, expanding its ability to take brands from initial concept to fully built digital products, and continuously optimize them for measurable business impact.

The Product Experience Division of Amp is known for combining its product design, UX, engineering and digital marketing capabilities via an embedded approach to building digital product experiences for global brands across tech, CPG, healthcare, and consumer industries. The team brings deep capabilities in product strategy, rapid prototyping, product development, and ongoing management through SEO, analytics, and experimentation.

The acquisition strengthens Verndale’s ability to support the full lifecycle of digital experience, from ideation and UX through engineering, activation, and ongoing product management. It also expands Verndale’s reach into growth-minded verticals such as technology and CPG, where brands increasingly expect partners to blend product development with performance marketing and experience optimization.

This acquisition reflects Verndale’s continued investment in building a next-generation digital experience platform, combining product, UX, engineering, data, and marketing capabilities into a single, accountable partner.

https://www.verndale.com/about-us/news/verndale-acquires-product-experience-division-of-amp