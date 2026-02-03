Upland announces BA Insight Platform with integrated AI search experiences for enterprises

Upland Software, Inc., a provider of AI-powered knowledge and content management software, announced the Upland BA Insight Platform. The new BA Insight Platform incorporates SmartHub, ConnectivityHub, AutoClassifier, Smart Preview, and Connectors to deliver search experiences that are more connected, more contextual, and more actionable. Features include:

Knowledge Graphs to deliver deeper, connected, and more contextualized insights by mapping relationships across complex datasets

to deliver deeper, connected, and more contextualized insights by mapping relationships across complex datasets Agentic Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to provide more accurate answers to complex questions through conversational AI interfaces

to provide more accurate answers to complex questions through conversational AI interfaces Amazon Q Business Integration to enable users to connect and perform generative actions against organizational content via the seamless AI-powered assistant

BA Insight introduces native integrations with Amazon Q Business and AWS generative AI assistant, enabling organizations to unlock conversational search and gain actionable insights across all content sources, securely. By working closely with AWS, BA Insight ensures customers benefit from seamless deployment, robust security, and continuous innovation, empowering organizations to maximize the value of their information and accelerate their AI journey. The unified BA Insight enterprise search and AI enablement platform is available in AWS Marketplace.

https://investor.uplandsoftware.com/news/news-details/2026/New-Upland-BA-Insight-Platform-Delivers-Integrated-AI-Search-Experiences-for-Enterprises/default.aspx