Microsoft adds Anthropic model options for 365 Copilot

From the Microsoft 365 Blog…

Copilot will continue to be powered by OpenAI’s latest models, and now our customers will have the flexibility to use Anthropic models Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 too — starting in Researcher or when building agents in Microsoft Copilot Studio.

Here’s how Anthropic models are showing up in Microsoft 365 Copilot starting today:

Researcher agent : Our reasoning agent can now be powered by either OpenAI’s deep reasoning models or Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1. Whether you’re building a detailed go-to-market strategy, analyzing emerging product trends, or creating a comprehensive quarterly report, you can now select your preferred model to power in-depth work.

: Our reasoning agent can now be powered by either OpenAI’s deep reasoning models or Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4.1. Whether you’re building a detailed go-to-market strategy, analyzing emerging product trends, or creating a comprehensive quarterly report, you can now select your preferred model to power in-depth work. Copilot Studio: Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 models are now available as model options in Copilot Studio, enabling you to easily create and customize enterprise-grade agents. With this launch, you can build, orchestrate, and manage agents powered by Anthropic models for deep reasoning, workflow automation, and flexible agentic tasks. And with multi-agent systems and prompt tools in Copilot Studio, you can mix which models are used for specialized tasks from Anthropic, OpenAI, or any of the models in the Azure Model Catalog.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2025/09/24/expanding-model-choice-in-microsoft-365-copilot/