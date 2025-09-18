Google announces 10 new AI features for Chrome

From the Google Products Blog…

Today we share how we’re using the latest in Google AI to enhance your browsing experience. We’re building Google AI into Chrome across multiple levels so it can better anticipate your needs, help you understand more complex information and make you more productive when you browse the web:

1. Enhance your browsing with Gemini in Chrome

Starting today, we’re rolling out Gemini in Chrome to Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S. with their language set to English, so you can ask Gemini to clarify complex information on any webpage (or webpages) you’re reading. It’ll be available to businesses in the coming weeks via Google Workspace with enterprise-grade data protections and controls. And we’re also bringing Gemini in Chrome to mobile in the U.S.

2. Get ready for your agentic browsing assistant

In the coming months, we’ll be introducing agentic capabilities to Gemini in Chrome. These will let Gemini in Chrome handle those tedious tasks that take up so much of your time, like booking a haircut or ordering your weekly groceries.

3. Make better sense of all your tabs

Gemini in Chrome can now work across multiple tabs, so you can quickly compare and summarize information across multiple websites to find what you need.

4. Find webpages you previously visited

For those frustrating instances when you want to jump back into a past project but don’t want to scroll through your history to find an important website you previously visited, soon you’ll be able to use Gemini in Chrome to recall it for you.

5. Work with your Google apps without changing tabs

We’ve also built a deeper integration between Gemini in Chrome and your favorite Google apps, like Calendar, YouTube and Maps, so you can schedule meetings, see location details and more without leaving the page you’re on.

6. Search with AI Mode right from the omnibox

You’ll have the option to quickly access Google Search’s AI Mode right from the Chrome address bar (what we call the omnibox) on your computer.

7. Ask questions and learn more about your current page

You can ask questions about the entire page you’re on right from the omnibox. Chrome can suggest relevant questions based on the context of the page to help you kickstart your search.

8. Combat more sophisticated scams with Gemini Nano

Safe Browsing’s Enhanced Protection mode already uses Gemini Nano to help identify tech support scams that try to trick you into downloading harmful software. Soon, we’ll be expanding this protection to also stop sites that use fake viruses or fake giveaways to trick you.

9. Say goodbye to dodgy notifications and unwanted permissions

Chrome now detects potentially spammy or scammy notifications and gives you the option of seeing them or unsubscribing. Since rolling out this feature, we’ve reduced unwanted website notifications for Chrome on Android users by around 3 billion each day.

10. Change compromised passwords in 1-step

Chrome already automatically and securely fills in your login credentials and proactively alerts you if any of your passwords are compromised. Very soon it’ll use AI as a password agent to go a step further, letting you change your saved passwords with a single click on supported sites.

https://blog.google/products/chrome/new-ai-features-for-chrome