Avoiding the ontology trap: How biotech shows us how to link knowledge spaces

Unsupervised learning for humans, from bottom-up networks to namespaces

Ontologies and taxonomies help organize information, but can be difficult to create, and extremely hard to manage over time. They also work by constraining information. Mark Burgess argues that neuroscience and biotech offer both a more liberating and accurate — though no less difficult — approach to understanding and representing knowledge spaces and their interactions. A rewarding read. (14 min)

https://mark-burgess-oslo-mb.medium.com/avoiding-the-ontology-trap-how-biotech-shows-us-how-to-link-knowledge-spaces-654bcbb9122a

We’ve reached peak model — for enterprises

“The models of today are already over-powered for most of the challenges in a business, the challenge lies not in the complexity of the models, but in the paucity of description for how a business a works, what it data means and what success looks like, in a way that AI can actually consume.” Steve Jones illustrates with a practical test. (6 min)

https://blog.metamirror.io/weve-reached-peak-model-for-enterprises-f58f4e3ed9cb

Microsoft adds Anthropic model options for 365 Copilot

Copilot will continue to be powered by OpenAI’s latest models, and now customers will have the flexibility to use Anthropic models Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 too.

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/blog/2025/09/24/expanding-model-choice-in-microsoft-365-copilot/

Google announces 10 new AI features for Chrome

Gemini in Chrome is now rolling out for Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S., and soon to businesses with enterprise-grade data protections and controls.

https://blog.google/products/chrome/chrome-reimagined-with-ai/

Market Logic launches DeepSights Persona Agents

DeepSights Persona Agents enable real-time, natural language interactions to allow marketing, insights, and product teams to explore and test ideas.

https://marketlogicsoftware.com/news/2025/market-logic-launches-persona-agents-a-breakthrough-in-ai-powered-customer-insight/

Introducing Markup AI: An enterprise content guardian agent

The AI-native platform delivers guardrails for scaling AI-generated content with scan, score, rewrite capabilities, deterministic trust scores, developer API and MCP architecture.

https://markup.ai/blog/introducing-markup-ai-your-enterprise-content-guardian/

