Syncro Soft releases Oxygen AI Positron Assistant 6.0

All Oxygen AI Positron Assistant 6.0 distributions now feature the advanced GPT-4.1 OpenAI model as default. All AI action prompts have improved quality, consistency, and reuse. The users of the Enterprise distribution get new connectors for Google Gemini and Vertex AI, as well as enhanced Microsoft Azure OpenAI integration and simplified configuration.

Oxygen AI Positron Assistant brings automatic validation and correction of AI-generated content, and smarter document context expansion for the AI Positron Fix action. User preferences and rules can be saved as persistent memories. AI context can be supplemented with additional files automatically, or by manually attaching files to conversations, and prompts can be entered using voice input. AI actions can be invoked directly from chat, the Improve Readability action supports audience level customization, and AI development actions are available for more document types.

Oxygen AI Positron Assistant for Eclipse now works with a broader range of editors (Java, Python, C/C++, Perl, and plain text). It offers a dedicated framework for developing custom AI actions, DITA documentation draft generation from configuration files, and AI-enabled templates for rapid creation of XSLT, XSD, Schematron, JSON Schema, and DTD files. Installation and updates are streamlined with the Eclipse update site support.

https://www.oxygenxml.com/ai_positron/whats_new.html