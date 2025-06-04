Sigma launches semantic layer integration and AI SQL capabilities on Snowflake

Sigma, an analytics platform, today announced two major platform innovations in partnership with Snowflake: an integration with Snowflake Semantic Views (private preview) and support for AI SQL, Snowflake’s feature for querying unstructured data. Together, these advances enable governed semantic exploration and file-based AI-powered analysis directly in Sigma’s spreadsheet-like interface. Structured metrics and raw human context—contracts, images, PDFs, and text—are queryable side-by-side in a single governed system.

Sigma also supports Snowflake AI SQL, a new capability that lets users query unstructured data as if it lived in a table. This news follows Sigma’s recent launch of its File Column Type feature, allowing end users to connect unstructured content with structured data, making complex workflows executable inside Sigma.

Teams can upload files with Sigma, run them through Snowflake’s LLM-based functions, and analyze the structured results alongside traditional datasets—no pipelines and no special tools required. Snowflake’s AI SQL functions analyze the content using LLMs, and Sigma picks up the structured output and renders it live in dashboards or workflows.

Joint customers can start using the semantic layer integration immediately through their existing Snowflake and Sigma environments as well as the full support for Cortex AISQL.

https://www.sigmacomputing.com/resources/announcements/sigma-launches-native-semantic-layer-integration-and-ai-sql-capabilities-on-snowflake-ai-data-cloud