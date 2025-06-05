TransPerfect launches app for mobile interpretation

TransPerfect, the largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced it has launched the TransPerfect Interpretation App, enabling users to connect to a live, expertly trained video or phone interpreter in seconds.

Available on the web, iOS, Android, and Microsoft devices, the app makes accessing over-the-phone interpretation and video remote interpretation simple and fast. It supports 200+ languages, including American Sign Language, enabling users across multiple industries to quickly and effectively respond to customer needs. It’s ideal for hospitals, medical and benefit providers, financial branches, legal, retail stores, first responders, and others in any situation where customer interactions happen outside of a contact center.

To use the app, simply select a language from the menu and tap to choose audio or video interpretation. If a video interpreter is not available, the call will automatically route to an audio interpreter.

Available to all existing TransPerfect customers, the app enables users to:

Capture necessary data (account numbers, claim numbers, medical record numbers, etc.)

Adjust the audio, mute lines, turn video on and off

Add additional parties regardless of whether they have the application installed

Capture user satisfaction at the end of every call (customizable by client)

https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-launches-new-app-mobile-interpretation