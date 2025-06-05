Wondershare EdrawMax V14.5 debuts

Wondershare unveiled the latest version of its diagramming software, EdrawMax V14.5. EdrawMax is one of the first mobile diagramming applications supporting AI diagramming features for AI-driven diagram and graphic creation.

EdrawMax V14.5 introduces the AI Diagram Creator across both mobile and desktop platforms, featuring capabilities like AI One-Click Replicate. Additionally, this update debuts tools such as the PowerPoint Add-in and Photo to Diagram Converter.

The EdrawMax AI Diagram Creator enables users to instantly convert their ideas into various diagrams, including architectural diagrams, slides, infographics, posters, knowledge cards and so on. Users simply input their ideas, and the AI-powered system can generate visually appealing results, logically structured diagrams with harmonized color schemes and optimized layouts.

Notable features include the AI One-Click Replicate, which revolutionizes diagram creation. After selecting a template and inputting relevant text, EdrawMax automatically analyzes the text’s logical structure, matches it to an appropriate template, and generates a corresponding diagram. Currently supported diagram types include flowcharts, mind maps, slides, posters.

The software also introduces an exclusive Photo-to-Diagram feature on mobile devices, which can accurately convert captured images, even handwritten notes, into editable diagram files. This allows mobile creative workflows, effectively transforming smartphones into portable intelligent design studios.

