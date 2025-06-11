Gilbane Advisor 6-11-25 — Future knowledge graphs, knocking LLMs

The future of knowledge graphs

If you read last week’s featured and popular article on the evolving landscape of graph models, you’ll also want to check out this just-published piece by Kurt Cagle on knowledge graph technologies, LLMs, and where they’re headed. (19 min)

https://ontologist.substack.com/p/the-future-of-knowledge-graphs

A knockout blow for LLMs?

In October Apple released a mostly well-received paper arguing that LLMs don’t do formal reasoning, and just released a follow-up paper. Marcus reviews the new paper. He also quotes a thread from VC Josh Wolfe which summarizes the main points that will take you all of a minute to read, but you’ll want to read the full Marcus review. (7 min)

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/a-knockout-blow-for-llms

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content technology news

TransPerfect launches app for mobile interpretation

The TransPerfect Interpretation App, enables users to connect to a live, expertly trained video or phone interpreter in seconds.

https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-launches-new-app-mobile-interpretation

Sigma launches semantic layer integration and AI SQL capabilities on Snowflake

New integrations and capabilities make semantic layers and unstructured file querying fully accessible in Sigma’s spreadsheet UI.

https://www.sigmacomputing.com/resources/announcements/sigma-launches-native-semantic-layer-integration-and-ai-sql-capabilities-on-snowflake-ai-data-cloud

Contentstack unveils Contentstack Data and Insights

Contentstack Data and Insights capabilities for audience analytics and real-time data activation now integrated into Contentstack’s EDGE DXP.

https://www.contentstack.com

Wondershare EdrawMax V14.5 debuts

The EdrawMax AI Diagram Creator enables users to instantly convert their ideas into various diagrams, including architectural diagrams, slides, infographics, posters, and more.

https://www.edrawsoft.com/ad/edrawmax-edrawsoftware

