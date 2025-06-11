This week we feature articles from Kurt Cagle, and Gary Marcus.
Additional reading comes from Benjamin A. Spiegel, Astasia Myers, Denise Holt, and Lindsay Clark.
News comes from TransPerfect, Sigma, ContentStack, and Wondershare.
Our next issue arrives June 25.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
The future of knowledge graphs
If you read last week’s featured and popular article on the evolving landscape of graph models, you’ll also want to check out this just-published piece by Kurt Cagle on knowledge graph technologies, LLMs, and where they’re headed. (19 min)
https://ontologist.substack.com/p/the-future-of-knowledge-graphs
A knockout blow for LLMs?
In October Apple released a mostly well-received paper arguing that LLMs don’t do formal reasoning, and just released a follow-up paper. Marcus reviews the new paper. He also quotes a thread from VC Josh Wolfe which summarizes the main points that will take you all of a minute to read, but you’ll want to read the full Marcus review. (7 min)
https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/a-knockout-blow-for-llms
More Reading
- AGI is not multimodal via The Gradient
- Voice AI in a box: The future is talking back via Memory Leak
- IEEE 2874–2025 Spatial Web Protocol ratified via AI Monks
- COSMOS-Web unveils largest look ever into the deep universe; Releases 1.5 TB open data. h/t Lindsay Clark, The Register
Content technology news
TransPerfect launches app for mobile interpretation
The TransPerfect Interpretation App, enables users to connect to a live, expertly trained video or phone interpreter in seconds.
https://www.transperfect.com/about/press/transperfect-launches-new-app-mobile-interpretation
Sigma launches semantic layer integration and AI SQL capabilities on Snowflake
New integrations and capabilities make semantic layers and unstructured file querying fully accessible in Sigma’s spreadsheet UI.
https://www.sigmacomputing.com/resources/announcements/sigma-launches-native-semantic-layer-integration-and-ai-sql-capabilities-on-snowflake-ai-data-cloud
Contentstack unveils Contentstack Data and Insights
Contentstack Data and Insights capabilities for audience analytics and real-time data activation now integrated into Contentstack’s EDGE DXP.
https://www.contentstack.com
Wondershare EdrawMax V14.5 debuts
The EdrawMax AI Diagram Creator enables users to instantly convert their ideas into various diagrams, including architectural diagrams, slides, infographics, posters, and more.
https://www.edrawsoft.com/ad/edrawmax-edrawsoftware
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. We do not sell or share personal data.
Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact