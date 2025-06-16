Adobe announces LLM Optimizer

Adobe announced Adobe LLM Optimizer, an enterprise application that enables businesses to gain new relevance where consumers are embracing generative AI-powered interfaces to engage brands. With Adobe LLM Optimizer, teams can stay ahead of shifting consumer behaviors and remain top-of-mind in the AI era. A suite of features will enable businesses to monitor AI-driven traffic and benchmark brand visibility, while receiving recommendations that can be quickly deployed on their digital properties to improve discoverability, engagement and conversion.

LLM Optimizer will be able to identify owned content (details on a website for instance) that is being leveraged by AI-powered interfaces to deliver responses to user queries. This provides teams with a real-time pulse on how their brand is showing up across browsers and chat services.

A recommendation engine detects gaps in brand visibility and suggests improvements across both owned (web pages, FAQs) and external (Wikipedia, public forums) channels — based on attributes prioritized by LLMs including high-quality, informative content from authoritative sources.

LLM Optimizer is built to support existing workflows across SEO leads, content strategists, digital marketers and web publishers, and supports enterprise-ready frameworks such as Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and Model Context Protocol (MCP), to integrate LLM Optimizer with third-party solutions and partners.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2025/06/adobe-llm-optimizer-empowers-businesses-drive-brand-visibility