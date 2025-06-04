Contentstack unveils Contentstack Data and Insights

Contentstack, a headless CMS and digital experience vendor, announced they have completed the integration of Lytics technology after acquiring the company in January. Contentstack Data and Insights, is a native set of capabilities for audience analytics and real-time data activation, along with omnichannel campaign orchestration capabilities, now integrated into Contentstack EDGE, its integrated adaptive digital experience platform (DXP).

As of today the digital experience platform, Contentstack EDGE includes:

Contentstack Data & Insights: A set of real-time intelligence capabilities connecting content and customer behavior, including: Audience Insights App: Understand what content drives engagement and business outcomes, support targeted campaigns and ground personalization in data-driven insights. With visual maps, audience building, and opportunity insights, brands can learn what their audiences care most about in real time. Available at no additional cost to Contentstack customers. Real-Time Data Activation: Deliver personalized experiences instantly with seamless access to over 200 data connectors and native integration with existing data warehouses, activated in real time as customers interact.

Campaign orchestration: Flows: The ability to activate omnichannel personalization at scale through adaptive customer journeys that guide individuals seamlessly across web, mobile, email, ads, SMS, and other channels, maximizing engagement and conversions.



