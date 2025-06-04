Gilbane Advisor 6-4-25 — Knowledge metagraphs, hello GEO

Opinion / Analysis

The evolving landscape of knowledge graphs: A journey towards smarter AI memory

Volodymyr Pavlyshyn takes you on an engaging tour of graph models, pointing out the strengths and weaknesses of each along the way. He then postulates a “practical solution” that would combine various features to manage the complexities of Graph of Graphs (GoG) / metagraphs. (18 min)

https://ai.plainenglish.io/the-evolving-landscape-of-knowledge-graphs-a-journey-towards-smarter-ai-memory-7e24e45a5fba

How Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) rewrites the rules of search

That LLMs are an ineludible threat to search in general is not news, but Seema Amble & Zach Cohen dig into what it means specifically for SEO vendors and for marketers. As VCs they are naturally looking at the new generation GEO replacements — there are more than you might think — and for “monopolistic potential”. (6 min)

https://a16z.com/geo-over-seo

LandingAI upgrades Agentic Document Extraction for complex documents

Agentic document extraction captures different form fields, tables, checkboxes, and provides accurate descriptions for these elements based on their visual layout.

https://landing.ai/agentic-document-extraction

MindsDB launches open-source AI interface for databases and documents

Enables natural language conversations with enterprise datasets—unifying structured databases and unstructured knowledge with intelligent agentic orchestration.

https://mindsdb.com/newsroom/chat-with-your-data-mindsdb-launches-open-source-ai-interface-for-databases-and-documents

Aprimo launches AI agents to transform content operations

Aprimo enables digital marketing, digital asset management, and content operations teams to accelerate planning, production, and content transformation.

https://www.aprimo.com

dbt Labs unveils new Fusion engine

Fusion now powers the entire dbt platform, from the CLI, to dbt Orchestrator, Catalog, Studio, introduces SQL comprehension, and many other capabilities.

https://www.getdbt.com/blog/dbt-labs-redefines-dbt-with-new-fusion-engine

