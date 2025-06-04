This week we feature articles from Seema Amble & Zach Cohen, and Volodymyr Pavlyshyn.
Opinion / Analysis
The evolving landscape of knowledge graphs: A journey towards smarter AI memory
Volodymyr Pavlyshyn takes you on an engaging tour of graph models, pointing out the strengths and weaknesses of each along the way. He then postulates a “practical solution” that would combine various features to manage the complexities of Graph of Graphs (GoG) / metagraphs. (18 min)
https://ai.plainenglish.io/the-evolving-landscape-of-knowledge-graphs-a-journey-towards-smarter-ai-memory-7e24e45a5fba
How Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) rewrites the rules of search
That LLMs are an ineludible threat to search in general is not news, but Seema Amble & Zach Cohen dig into what it means specifically for SEO vendors and for marketers. As VCs they are naturally looking at the new generation GEO replacements — there are more than you might think — and for “monopolistic potential”. (6 min)
More Reading
- MCP is RSS for AI: More use cases for Model Context Protocol via The Next Web
- To create value with AI, improve the quality of your unstructured data via HBR
- Why are there so many databases? A pocket guide to modern DB architectures via Data Engineer Things
- Three strategic AI mistakes you are making today via Steve Jones
Content technology news
LandingAI upgrades Agentic Document Extraction for complex documents
Agentic document extraction captures different form fields, tables, checkboxes, and provides accurate descriptions for these elements based on their visual layout.
https://landing.ai/agentic-document-extraction
MindsDB launches open-source AI interface for databases and documents
Enables natural language conversations with enterprise datasets—unifying structured databases and unstructured knowledge with intelligent agentic orchestration.
https://mindsdb.com/newsroom/chat-with-your-data-mindsdb-launches-open-source-ai-interface-for-databases-and-documents
Aprimo launches AI agents to transform content operations
Aprimo enables digital marketing, digital asset management, and content operations teams to accelerate planning, production, and content transformation.
https://www.aprimo.com
dbt Labs unveils new Fusion engine
Fusion now powers the entire dbt platform, from the CLI, to dbt Orchestrator, Catalog, Studio, introduces SQL comprehension, and many other capabilities.
https://www.getdbt.com/blog/dbt-labs-redefines-dbt-with-new-fusion-engine
