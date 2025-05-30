MindsDB launches open-source AI interface for databases and documents

MindsDB, an open-source enterprise AI platform, released their AI chat interface in MindsDB Open Source. This platform enables users to interact with their connected databases and knowledge bases using natural language, merging semantic understanding and SQL querying in a single unified experience.

Drawing inspiration from MindsDB’s enterprise product line, the chat interface brings the advanced conversational capabilities of intelligent agents directly into the open source offering, allowing developers, data scientists, and business users alike to “talk to their data” with no-code simplicity.

The MindsDB conversational interface powered by its AI Agent technology automatically interprets user queries and orchestrates the right mix of SQL and semantic operations behind the scenes. For example, a user can ask: “What are the common themes in support tickets about feature X, and how does that correlate with user engagement metrics?” MindsDB intelligently splits this into:

A semantic query to extract themes from support tickets.

A parametric SQL query to retrieve structured usage data.

A unified response, delivered conversationally in the UI.

The new Chat UI is now available in beta within the latest release of MindsDB Open Source. Detailed setup instructions are available in the MindsDB documentation.

https://mindsdb.com/newsroom/chat-with-your-data-mindsdb-launches-open-source-ai-interface-for-databases-and-documents