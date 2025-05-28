Aprimo launches AI agents to transform content operations

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management and content operations software, announced the launch of new enterprise-grade AI Agents, designed to automate and optimize manual tasks and decisions across content operations. Functionality spans planning, metadata, quality control, brand compliance, content production, and transformation.

Aprimo AI Agents are purpose-built digital workers embedded directly into the platform. They reduce manual work, ensure governance, and power large-scale content transformation across formats, languages, and markets. The agents span five specialized categories:

Planning agents include the Campaign Brief Agent and the Content Brief Agent which use AI to generate strategic campaign and content briefs based on organizational goals.

Librarian agents automate content typing, taxonomy application, metadata creation, and enrichment.

Critic agents evaluate tone, clarity, and sentiment to support editorial optimization.

Compliance agents perform brand and regulatory checks on creative assets.

Production agents transform rich media and text, streamlining content creation, renditioning, and localization.

Aprimo’s agents are integrated across the platform, enabling fluid, automated progression workflow. Agent are designed to work both independently and in concert with others, dynamically adjusting based on context, business logic, and real-time usage data. The result is a self-optimizing system that adapts to enterprise workflows and scales with content demand.

https://www.aprimo.com