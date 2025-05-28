LandingAI upgrades Agentic Document Extraction for complex documents

LandingAI, a creator of agentic vision technologies, announced major upgrades to Agentic Document Extraction (ADE). Unlike traditional optical character recognition (OCR), ADE sees a PDF or other document visually, and uses an iterative workflow to accurately extract a document’s text, diagrams, charts, form fields, to produce an LLM-ready output. Agentic Document Extraction (ADE) goes beyond traditional OCR and fine-tuned LLMs by utilizing layout-aware parsing, visual grounding, and no-template setup, allowing for quick deployment and dependable outcomes without the need for fine-tuning or model training. ADE updates include:

ADE now delivers faster processing than the initial release. Users can now process hundreds to thousands of pages per minute.

ADE parses structured forms and dynamic layouts for classification and extraction, and now delivers higher accuracy when extracting data from complex tables and multi-column layouts for reliable results even with challenging formats.

Visual Grounding links outputs to exact document locations (page, region, coordinates) for traceability, validation, and compliance. ADE now offers zero-data retention for enterprise customers.

Whether for research or large-scale production, ADE streamlines complex document processing, reducing manual review and saving costs

ADE is now available through self-serve and enterprise plans. For enterprise customers, tailored pricing and customized request limits are available.

https://landing.ai/agentic-document-extraction