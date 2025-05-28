LandingAI, a creator of agentic vision technologies, announced major upgrades to Agentic Document Extraction (ADE). Unlike traditional optical character recognition (OCR), ADE sees a PDF or other document visually, and uses an iterative workflow to accurately extract a document’s text, diagrams, charts, form fields, to produce an LLM-ready output. Agentic Document Extraction (ADE) goes beyond traditional OCR and fine-tuned LLMs by utilizing layout-aware parsing, visual grounding, and no-template setup, allowing for quick deployment and dependable outcomes without the need for fine-tuning or model training. ADE updates include:
- ADE now delivers faster processing than the initial release. Users can now process hundreds to thousands of pages per minute.
- ADE parses structured forms and dynamic layouts for classification and extraction, and now delivers higher accuracy when extracting data from complex tables and multi-column layouts for reliable results even with challenging formats.
- Visual Grounding links outputs to exact document locations (page, region, coordinates) for traceability, validation, and compliance. ADE now offers zero-data retention for enterprise customers.
- Whether for research or large-scale production, ADE streamlines complex document processing, reducing manual review and saving costs
ADE is now available through self-serve and enterprise plans. For enterprise customers, tailored pricing and customized request limits are available.