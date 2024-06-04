Snowflake announces enhancements to Snowflake Cortex AI, Snowflake ML, and more

Snowflake announced new innovations and enhancements to Snowflake Cortex AI to unlock the next wave of enterprise AI for customers to create AI-powered applications. This includes new chat experiences, which help organizations develop chatbots so they can talk directly to their enterprise data and get the answers they need faster. In addition, Snowflake is democratizing how any user can customize AI for specific industry use cases through a new no-code interactive interface, access to large language models (LLMs), and serverless fine-tunings. Snowflake is also accelerating the path for operationalizing models with an integrated experience for machine learning (ML) through Snowflake ML, enabling developers to build, discover, and govern models and features across the ML lifecycle. Snowflake’s unified platform for generative AI and ML allows every part of the business to extract value from their data.

Snowflake is unveiling two new chat capabilities, Snowflake Cortex Analyst and Snowflake Cortex Search, allowing users to develop these chatbots in a matter of minutes against structured and unstructured data, without operational complexity. Cortex Analyst, built with Meta’s Llama 3 and Mistral Large models, allows businesses to build applications on top of their analytical data in Snowflake. Other announced enhancements include Snowflake Copilot, Cortex Guard, Document AI, and Hybrid Tables.

