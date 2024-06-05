Gilbane Advisor 6-5-24 — AGI hype, AI hype, opportunity & utility

Opinion / Analysis

The AGI hype is damaging the AI opportunity

“There are two ways that this hype is damaging the view of AI within businesses today.

It sounds like utter snake oil promising that in future it will be great

It implies that current AI approaches aren’t good enough”

Steve Jones calls out the hypesters. (6 min)

https://blog.metamirror.io/the-agi-hype-is-damaging-the-ai-opportunity-c45bae1f7f5a

Scientists should use AI as a tool, not an oracle

AI hype damage is not just bad for business, it’s bad for science. Arvind Narayanan & Sayash Kapoor explain “How AI hype leads to flawed research that fuels more hype”. (6 min)

https://www.aisnakeoil.com/p/scientists-should-use-ai-as-a-tool

More Reading

Content technology news

Sinequa releases new generative AI assistants

The enterprise domain-specific generative AI assistants integrate with content and applications to augment and transform knowledge work.

https://www.sinequa.com/company/press/sinequa-augments-companies-with-release-of-new-generative-ai-assistants/

Perplexity introduces Perplexity Pages

Pages lets you create, organize, and share information. Search any topic, and instantly receive a well-structured, beautifully formatted article.

https://www.perplexity.ai/page/new

Tonic.ai launches secure unstructured data lakehouse for LLMs

Tonic Textual is specifically architected to meet the complexity, scale, integration and privacy demands of enterprise unstructured data.

https://www.tonic.ai/textual

Siteimprove launches new product features

New capabilities designed to turn data into easy to understand insights, increase cross-organizational collaboration & facilitate decision making.

https://www.siteimprove.com/hello/new-and-siteimproved-2024-q2-product-release/

