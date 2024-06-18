Argo Translation launches CMSConnect: Slack

Argo Translation, a Chicago-based language services company, announced the launch of CMSConnect: Slack. The tool simplifies multilingual communication for the nearly 35 million users of Slack, a popular cloud-based team communication platform. This launch marks another addition to Argo Translation’s CMSConnect, a suite of translation connectors that includes translation integrations for a multitude of CMS, PIM, CRM, and DAM platforms, including Microsoft SharePoint, WordPress, and Adobe Experience Manager.

With native integration in the Slack platform, CMSConnect: Slack is easy to use. Once a customer has authorized Argo Translation access to their Slack workspace, customers can choose which of the 80+ languages and dialects they want available to their team. Afterward, users simply add the corresponding flag emoji to the text intended for non-English speakers to prompt an AI translation. Additionally, users can generate a voice message from translated text and translate attached documents.

⁠CMSConnect: Slack workflows are customizable, allowing for the display of a quality score with every translated message. Argo Translation can also implement a custom language model to refine the messages for improved tone, clarity, and grammar.

https://www.argotrans.com/technology/cmsconnect-slack