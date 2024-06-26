Gilbane Advisor 6-26-24 — Building LLMs, Apple PCC architecture

What we learned from a year of building with LLMs (Part I – tactical)

“This is the first of three pieces. It dives into the tactical nuts and bolts of working with LLMs. We share best practices and common pitfalls around prompting, setting up retrieval-augmented generation, applying flow engineering, and evaluation and monitoring.”

Eugene Yan, Bryan Bischof, Charles Frye, Hamel Husain, Jason Liu and Shreya Shankar are experienced practitioners in a variety of roles and projects that collaborated to create a unique and valuable lessons-learned resource. Links to Parts 2 – operational, and Part 3 – strategic, are included. (30 min)

https://www.oreilly.com/radar/what-we-learned-from-a-year-of-building-with-llms-part-i

Analysis of Apple’s new AI Private Compute Cloud

As others have noted, there has been a lot of confusion about Apple’s Private Compute Cloud (PCC) architecture. Patrick Walsh provides an easily readable and balanced analysis – well worth a read. (12 min)

https://blog.ironcorelabs.com/analysis-of-apples-new-ai-private-compute-cloud-14f3e16105c9

Adobe brings Firefly features into Acrobat so customers can generate and edit images directly in PDFs, and multi-document chat to AI Assistant.

https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Reimagines-Acrobat-Bringing-Firefly-AI-to-PDFs-and-Expanding-Use-Across-More-Document-Types/default.aspx

Argo Translation launches CMSConnect: Slack

AI technology translates Slack messages in real-time, improving global team and customer support productivity.

https://www.argotrans.com/technology/cmsconnect-slack

Netlify announces Adobe Experience Manager headless integration

AEM users can leverage the Netlify headless CMS to streamline workflows and reduce the touchpoints needed across multi-channel projects.

https://www.netlify.com/press/netlify-announces-adobe-experience-manager-headless-integration/

Acrolinx launches new AI capabilities

Get Suggestions, AI Assistant, and AI Guardrails make content creation easier, faster, and compliant with your enterprise content standards.

https://www.acrolinx.com

