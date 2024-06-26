This week we feature articles from Eugene Yan, Bryan Bischof, Charles Frye, Hamel Husain, Jason Liu & Shreya Shankar, and Patrick Walsh.
Opinion / Analysis
What we learned from a year of building with LLMs (Part I – tactical)
“This is the first of three pieces. It dives into the tactical nuts and bolts of working with LLMs. We share best practices and common pitfalls around prompting, setting up retrieval-augmented generation, applying flow engineering, and evaluation and monitoring.”
Eugene Yan, Bryan Bischof, Charles Frye, Hamel Husain, Jason Liu and Shreya Shankar are experienced practitioners in a variety of roles and projects that collaborated to create a unique and valuable lessons-learned resource. Links to Parts 2 – operational, and Part 3 – strategic, are included. (30 min)
https://www.oreilly.com/radar/what-we-learned-from-a-year-of-building-with-llms-part-i
Analysis of Apple’s new AI Private Compute Cloud
As others have noted, there has been a lot of confusion about Apple’s Private Compute Cloud (PCC) architecture. Patrick Walsh provides an easily readable and balanced analysis – well worth a read. (12 min)
https://blog.ironcorelabs.com/analysis-of-apples-new-ai-private-compute-cloud-14f3e16105c9
More Reading
- True fact! APIs are “very important” to martech buyers today, but they’ll be crucial for the coming wave of AI agents via chiefmartec
- Good description of why it’s hard but worth it… Entity-Resolved knowledge graphs & data fusion via Towards Data Science
- US sues Adobe for ‘deceiving’ subscriptions that are too hard to cancel. They’re not the only ones. Someone must have a list? via The Verge
Content technology news
Adobe updates Acrobat with GenAI and chat across document types
Adobe brings Firefly features into Acrobat so customers can generate and edit images directly in PDFs, and multi-document chat to AI Assistant.
https://news.adobe.com/news/news-details/2024/Adobe-Reimagines-Acrobat-Bringing-Firefly-AI-to-PDFs-and-Expanding-Use-Across-More-Document-Types/default.aspx
Argo Translation launches CMSConnect: Slack
AI technology translates Slack messages in real-time, improving global team and customer support productivity.
https://www.argotrans.com/technology/cmsconnect-slack
Netlify announces Adobe Experience Manager headless integration
AEM users can leverage the Netlify headless CMS to streamline workflows and reduce the touchpoints needed across multi-channel projects.
https://www.netlify.com/press/netlify-announces-adobe-experience-manager-headless-integration/
Acrolinx launches new AI capabilities
Get Suggestions, AI Assistant, and AI Guardrails make content creation easier, faster, and compliant with your enterprise content standards.
https://www.acrolinx.com
