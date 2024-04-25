WordPress VIP introduces VIP API Mesh to enable composable digital experiences

WordPress VIP introduced VIP API Mesh, a new part of the WordPress VIP platform which simplifies the integration of backend systems. It handles the complex connections between WordPress VIP and other platforms, allowing front-end developers to retrieve all necessary data with a single GraphQL call.

The API Mesh simplifies data integration with a single API improves performance with caching, supports data transformation, and is accessible to both technical and non-technical users.

Single API: Regardless where data resides, the API Mesh manages pulling from various backends.

Performance acceleration: With built-in caching and indexing, queries go faster, improving user experience.

Data composition and transformation: Enables data transformation per your schema across multiple systems.

Prebuilt connectors, GraphQL, and REST: The API Mesh comes with dozens of prebuilt connectors, and can pull data from systems that don't support GraphQL.

Read/write/execute: The API Mesh isn't limited to pulling data from a backend. Just as easily update backend data across systems or invoke actions like triggering a marketing automation workflow on the backend.

No-code/low-code tools for content practitioners: The VIP API Mesh integrates with the WordPress Block Editor (Gutenberg), allowing non-technical staff to incorporate data from any API connected to the API Mesh into their content.

