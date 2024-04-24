Snowflake launches Arctic, an open enterprise-grade LLM

Snowflake announced Snowflake Arctic, a large language model (LLM) an open, enterprise-grade LLM. It is optimized for complex enterprise workloads. In addition, Snowflake is releasing Arctic’s weights under an Apache 2.0 license and details of the research leading to how it was trained. The Snowflake Arctic LLM is a part of the Snowflake Arctic model family, a family of models built by Snowflake that also include practical text-embedding models for retrieval use cases.

Snowflake Arctic comes with an Apache 2.0 license that permits ungated personal, research, and commercial use. Snowflake also provides code templates, alongside flexible inference and training options so users can get started with deploying and customizing Arctic using their preferred frameworks. These will include NVIDIA NIM with NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM, vLLM, and Hugging Face. For immediate use, Arctic is available for serverless inference in Snowflake Cortex, Snowflake’s service that offers machine learning and AI solutions in the Data Cloud. It will also be available on Amazon Web Services(AWS), alongside other model gardens and catalogs, which will include Hugging Face, Lamini, Microsoft Azure, NVIDIA API catalog, Perplexity, and Together AI. In addition to the Arctic LLM, the Snowflake Arctic family of models also includes the recently announced Arctic embed.

https://www.snowflake.com/news/snowflake-launches-arctic-the-most-open-enterprise-grade-large-language-model