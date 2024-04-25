Trados announces Trados Studio 2024

Trados, the translation platform by RWS, announced the upcoming release of Trados Studio 2024, their computer-assisted translation tool. Studio 2024 includes new features that improve accessibility, democratize access to generative AI, and increase management capabilities:

Perform a project roundtrip (create, manage, translate, deliver) with screen readers and leverage native dictation in the online editor.

Access smart AI capabilities, such as our new ‘Trados Copilot – AI Assistant’ app exclusive to Trados Studio 2024, seamless support for Machine Translation Quality Estimation (MTQE) data and Smart Help – intelligent support as you work.

Benefit from full support for local, server and cloud-based projects in the new Manager view, better integration with cloud capabilities and the ability to leverage cloud resources during batch processing in local Studio projects.

Additional enhancements:

The workflow editor has the option to edit outcomes in human workflow tasks. This functionality simplifies the user experience for administrators making it easier for them to manage workflows, particularly when handling task transitions (which help users decide which ‘route’ they want their workflows to follow).

The customer portal is designed to streamline the translation project management process, providing a simple and efficient interface for requestors to create, track and retrieve their projects.

https://slator.com/trados-enhances-platform-with-new-accessibility-ai-and-management-features/