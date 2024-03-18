Clarifai and Deepgram announce partnership

Clarifai, an AI platform provider, announced a strategic partnership with Deepgram, a vendor of automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology. This strategic alliance combines Deepgram’s speech-to-text models with Clarifai’s platform for building and deploying AI. It offers developers, teams, and organizations a fast way to build AI applications with voice.

The partnership focuses on Deepgram’s speech-to-text technology, known for its high accuracy and adaptability across various industries, with Clarifai’s AI platform, that simplifies the process of creating and deploying Large Language Models (LLMs), data labeling, and modeling unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. By integrating Deepgram’s expertise into the Clarifai platform, developers can now harness the power of accurate speech recognition, opening new possibilities for voice-driven AI applications.

