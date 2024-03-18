RWS launches the Component Content Alliance (CCA)

RWS, a provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property solutions, announces the launch of the Component Content Alliance (CCA), a global community that brings together content experts, thought leaders and technical professionals to collaborate, share insights and drive innovation in component content development.

The CCA, which first launched with a LinkedIn Community, offers members exclusive access to webinars, conferences and workshops where industry leaders share insights and best practice across a range of topics related to component content. Open collaboration is encouraged through discussions, shared resources and joint projects.

The alliance also offers members access to the CCA Hub, a collection of educational resources and industry events where professionals can help collectively shape the future of content componentization and structured content authoring. Members also gain access to a comprehensive repository of aggregated content to leverage in their own organizations.

https://www.rws.com/about/news/2024/rws-launches-component-content-alliance/