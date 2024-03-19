Verndale acquires Yaksa

Verndale, a digital experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announced today the acquisition of Yaksa, a digital commerce experience agency based in Montréal, QC. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance Verndale’s market presence, expand its service offerings, and deliver greater value to clients. With this acquisition, Verndale is now one of the larger independent digital experience agencies serving both the US and Canadian markets.

Yaksa’s team brings deep ecommerce implementation expertise in top digital commerce and digital experience platforms (DXP), including Optimizely, Umbraco, Orckestra Commerce, and more. This expertise expands Verndale’s position in both B2B and B2C enterprise and mid-market ecommerce solutions. The combined forces of the newly integrated entity will be better equipped to meet the evolving needs of clients in today’s dynamic digital landscape, providing end-to-end solutions including digital strategy, design, ecommerce, website development, optimization, digital marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and configure price quote (CPQ) tools. Yaksa will continue to operate under its existing brand for the short term, with plans for integration into Verndale in the coming months.

https://www.verndale.com ■ https://www.yaksa.ca/en