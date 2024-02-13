Optimizely integration with Writer now live

Optimizely, a digital experience platform (DXP) provider, has announced that a new product integration with Writer, the enterprise-focused generative AI platform, is now live. The integration comes after the official partnership announcement in October and equips the Optimizely Content Marketing Platform (CMP) with AI capabilities that enable joint customers to use industry-specific LLMs to develop content that is relevant, compliant, and consistent with their existing brand tone and voice, and tailored to industry audiences to simplify the content marketing lifecycle.

Writer’s integration into Optimizely will leverage the Palmyra, the Writer-built family of large language models, to enhance AI-powered content generation capabilities and chat features across Optimizely applications. Palmyra LLMs are transparent and auditable, top-scoring on benchmarks like Stanford HELM, and keep customers’ data private. They are coupled with the Writer-built graph-based RAG Knowledge Graph, AI guardrails to enforce brand and compliance rules, and a flexible application layer that serves a wide range of use cases, resulting in an AI platform that meets unique enterprise needs.

https://www.optimizely.com ■ https://writer.com