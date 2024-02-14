Gilbane Advisor 2-14-24 — Analyst quadrants, Wardley maps

Dive deeper into Gartner’s 2023 cloud DBMS magic quadrant

Former Gartner analysts Sanjeev Mohan and Merv Adrian report on and analyze Gartner’s most recent cloud database management systems MQ. Their article is a useful short summary with some added insight into the challenges in creating MQs. And, of course you don’t need to be a client to read it. (12 min)

https://sanjmo.medium.com/dive-deeper-into-gartners-2023-cloud-dbms-magic-quadrant-key-takeaways-and-beyond-fcdd58406f8e

A good enough map

Simon Wardley is often asked about adding a new axis or legend to Wardley maps, and explains why he prefers not to. He makes a good case that adding more complexity would reduce Wardley maps usefulness as a planning tool. It is easy to see how doing so would confound participants in an offsite strategy meeting. I think his answer also serves as a good introduction to Wardley maps if you’re not familiar with them. (3 min)

https://swardley.medium.com/a-good-enough-map-eaed8a525bf4

Apple releases ‘MGIE’ AI model for instruction-based image editing

MGIE leverages multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret natural language user commands and perform pixel-level manipulations.

https://venturebeat.com/ai/apple-releases-mgie-a-revolutionary-ai-model-for-instruction-based-image-editing/

Bard becomes Gemini: Try Ultra 1.0 and a new mobile app

Gemini Advanced is available today in more than 150 countries and territories in English, and via a new Android app. An iOS app is coming soon.

https://blog.google/products/gemini/bard-gemini-advanced-app/

Digimarc releases their next-generation digital watermarks

Updated Digimarc digital watermarks deliver greater security, adaptability, imperceptibility, performance, and control.

https://www.digimarc.com/press-releases/2024/02/07/digimarc-releases-next-generation-digital-watermarks

Join Bluesky today (bye, invites!)

Bluesky is building an open social network where anyone can contribute, while still providing an easy-to-use experience for users.

https://bsky.social/about/blog/02-06-2024-join-bluesky

