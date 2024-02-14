This week we feature articles from Sanjeev Mohan & Merv Adrian, and Simon Wardley.
Additional reading comes from Molly White, Cobus Greyling, Sissie Hsiao, Aleksandr Perevalov, Alan Morrison, and Michael Nuñez
News comes from Apple, Google, Digimarc, and Bluesky.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Dive deeper into Gartner’s 2023 cloud DBMS magic quadrant
Former Gartner analysts Sanjeev Mohan and Merv Adrian report on and analyze Gartner’s most recent cloud database management systems MQ. Their article is a useful short summary with some added insight into the challenges in creating MQs. And, of course you don’t need to be a client to read it. (12 min)
https://sanjmo.medium.com/dive-deeper-into-gartners-2023-cloud-dbms-magic-quadrant-key-takeaways-and-beyond-fcdd58406f8e
A good enough map
Simon Wardley is often asked about adding a new axis or legend to Wardley maps, and explains why he prefers not to. He makes a good case that adding more complexity would reduce Wardley maps usefulness as a planning tool. It is easy to see how doing so would confound participants in an offsite strategy meeting. I think his answer also serves as a good introduction to Wardley maps if you’re not familiar with them. (3 min)
https://swardley.medium.com/a-good-enough-map-eaed8a525bf4
More Reading
- Ouchy! Molly White’s Review: Chris Dixon’s Read Write Own via [citation needed]
- Comparing human, LLM & LLM-RAG responses via Cobus Greyling
- Lingua Franca — Entity-aware machine translation approach for question answering over knowledge graphs via Towards Data Science
- What data scientists overlook when it comes to knowledge graphs via Data Science Central
Content technology news
Apple releases ‘MGIE’ AI model for instruction-based image editing
MGIE leverages multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret natural language user commands and perform pixel-level manipulations.
https://venturebeat.com/ai/apple-releases-mgie-a-revolutionary-ai-model-for-instruction-based-image-editing/
Bard becomes Gemini: Try Ultra 1.0 and a new mobile app
Gemini Advanced is available today in more than 150 countries and territories in English, and via a new Android app. An iOS app is coming soon.
https://blog.google/products/gemini/bard-gemini-advanced-app/
Digimarc releases their next-generation digital watermarks
Updated Digimarc digital watermarks deliver greater security, adaptability, imperceptibility, performance, and control.
https://www.digimarc.com/press-releases/2024/02/07/digimarc-releases-next-generation-digital-watermarks
Join Bluesky today (bye, invites!)
Bluesky is building an open social network where anyone can contribute, while still providing an easy-to-use experience for users.
https://bsky.social/about/blog/02-06-2024-join-bluesky
The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news weekly. We do not sell or share personal data.
Subscribe | View online | Editorial policy | Privacy policy | Contact